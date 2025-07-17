New Analyst Forecast: $NOG Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOG. Piper Sandler gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $NOG.

$NOG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NOG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/09/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NOG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOG forecast page.

$NOG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOG recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $NOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $31.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $32.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $33.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Paul Diamond from Citigroup set a target price of $38.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Noah Hungness from B of A Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $36.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 03/27/2025

$NOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of $NOG stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.