New Analyst Forecast: $NOG Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOG. Paul Diamond from Citigroup set a price target of 38.0 for NOG.
$NOG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOG recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NOG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Paul Diamond from Citigroup set a target price of $38.0 on 07/09/2025
- Noah Hungness from B of A Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 05/23/2025
- John Freeman from Raymond James set a target price of $36.0 on 05/13/2025
- Mark Lear from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 05/13/2025
- William Janela from Mizuho set a target price of $33.0 on 05/13/2025
- Scott Hanold from RBC Capital set a target price of $34.0 on 04/17/2025
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $38.0 on 03/27/2025
$NOG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $NOG stock to their portfolio, and 198 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,001,493 shares (+30.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,275,133
- WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP INC added 814,100 shares (+37.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,610,243
- INVESCO LTD. added 619,571 shares (+22.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,729,631
- FMR LLC removed 596,741 shares (-5.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,039,480
- BW GESTAO DE INVESTIMENTOS LTDA. added 467,641 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,136,787
- EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC removed 454,375 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,735,756
- VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 437,099 shares (-47.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,213,502
