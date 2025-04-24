New Analyst Forecast: $NOC Given $525.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NOC. Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a price target of 525.0 for NOC.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NOC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NOC forecast page.

$NOC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NOC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NOC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $550.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $525.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $557.0 on 01/08/2025

on 01/08/2025 Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies set a target price of $550.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 David Strauss from Barclays set a target price of $550.0 on 10/29/2024

$NOC Insider Trading Activity

$NOC insiders have traded $NOC stock on the open market 64 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 64 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NOC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHY J WARDEN (Chair, CEO and President) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $1,783,687

BENJAMIN R. DAVIES (CVP & Pres. Defense Systems) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,105 shares for an estimated $1,042,725 .

. MICHAEL A HARDESTY (Corp VP, Controller & CAO) sold 1,931 shares for an estimated $875,872

KATHRYN G SIMPSON (Corp VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,924 shares for an estimated $840,013 .

. MARK A III WELSH has made 0 purchases and 56 sales selling 198 shares for an estimated $95,114.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NOC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 701 institutional investors add shares of $NOC stock to their portfolio, and 663 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.