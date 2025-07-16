New Analyst Forecast: $NNN Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NNN. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 42.0 for NNN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NNN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NNN forecast page.
$NNN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NNN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $NNN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 07/16/2025
- James Kammert from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $44.0 on 07/02/2025
- Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $46.0 on 05/21/2025
- John Kilichowski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $44.0 on 03/10/2025
- John Massocca from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $43.0 on 02/18/2025
- Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $43.0 on 02/12/2025
$NNN Insider Trading Activity
$NNN insiders have traded $NNN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN A JR HORN (President & CEO) sold 55,356 shares for an estimated $2,350,415
- JONATHAN ADAMO (EVP, Portfolio Operations) sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $203,856
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NNN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $NNN stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 4,734,858 shares (-89.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $201,941,693
- LONG POND CAPITAL, LP removed 1,483,845 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,285,989
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,374,741 shares (-11.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,632,703
- FMR LLC added 1,320,437 shares (+8.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $56,316,638
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,066,336 shares (+1735.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,479,230
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC added 841,090 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,872,488
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC removed 478,439 shares (-90.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,405,423
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.