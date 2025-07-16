New Analyst Forecast: $NNN Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NNN. Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a price target of 42.0 for NNN.

$NNN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NNN recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $NNN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Goldsmith from UBS set a target price of $42.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 James Kammert from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $44.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Richard Hightower from Barclays set a target price of $46.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 John Kilichowski from Wells Fargo set a target price of $44.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 John Massocca from B. Riley Securities set a target price of $43.0 on 02/18/2025

on 02/18/2025 Brad Heffern from RBC Capital set a target price of $43.0 on 02/12/2025

$NNN Insider Trading Activity

$NNN insiders have traded $NNN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN A JR HORN (President & CEO) sold 55,356 shares for an estimated $2,350,415

JONATHAN ADAMO (EVP, Portfolio Operations) sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $203,856

$NNN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 239 institutional investors add shares of $NNN stock to their portfolio, and 221 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

