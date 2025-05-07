New Analyst Forecast: $NMRK Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NMRK. Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a price target of 16.0 for NMRK.
$NMRK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $NMRK stock to their portfolio, and 110 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,514,889 shares (+1421.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,405,728
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,502,372 shares (+103.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,245,385
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,112,610 shares (+138.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,252,534
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 759,324 shares (+851.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,726,940
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 692,219 shares (-39.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,424,305
- DENALI ADVISORS LLC removed 502,592 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,438,203
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 411,943 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,276,989
