New Analyst Forecast: $NMIH Given $44.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NMIH. Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a price target of 44.0 for NMIH.

$NMIH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NMIH recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NMIH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $44.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $42.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $43.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Chris Gamaitoni from Compass Point set a target price of $37.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Doug Harter from UBS set a target price of $41.0 on 02/19/2025

$NMIH Insider Trading Activity

$NMIH insiders have traded $NMIH stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NMIH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM POLLITZER (Chief Executive Officer) sold 57,166 shares for an estimated $2,089,051

WILLIAM J LEATHERBERRY (Chief Admin. Officer & GC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 42,121 shares for an estimated $1,584,040 .

. BRADLEY M SHUSTER (Executive Chairman) sold 21,545 shares for an estimated $852,283

ROBERT OWEN SMITH (EVP, Chief Risk Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $731,581

NORMAN PETER FITZGERALD (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $717,600

MOHAMMAD NAWAZ YOUSAF (EVP, Chief of Ops and Tech) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,600 shares for an estimated $591,717 .

. NICHOLAS DANIEL REALMUTO (VP, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,599 shares for an estimated $97,334 .

. MICHAEL CURRY MONTGOMERY sold 1,875 shares for an estimated $71,344

$NMIH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $NMIH stock to their portfolio, and 148 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

