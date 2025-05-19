New Analyst Forecast: $NKTX Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NKTX. William Blair gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $NKTX.
$NKTX Insider Trading Activity
$NKTX insiders have traded $NKTX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAUL J HASTINGS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 17,378 shares for an estimated $38,231
- ALICIA J. HAGER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 9,584 shares for an estimated $21,084
- DAVID SHOOK (See Remarks) sold 8,638 shares for an estimated $19,003
- RALPH BRANDENBERGER (Chief Technical Officer) sold 7,447 shares for an estimated $16,383
- ALYSSA LEVIN (See Remarks) sold 5,838 shares for an estimated $12,843
$NKTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $NKTX stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TANG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,761,857 shares (+207.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,761,816
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 3,600,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,964,000
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 2,504,219 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,607,762
- DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT COMPANY, L.P. (SERIES C) removed 2,155,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,965,200
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,286,863 shares (-73.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,367,827
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,268,476 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,158,505
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,105,364 shares (-43.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,033,869
