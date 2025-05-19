New Analyst Forecast: $NKTX Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NKTX. William Blair gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $NKTX.

$NKTX Insider Trading Activity

$NKTX insiders have traded $NKTX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAUL J HASTINGS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 17,378 shares for an estimated $38,231

ALICIA J. HAGER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 9,584 shares for an estimated $21,084

DAVID SHOOK (See Remarks) sold 8,638 shares for an estimated $19,003

RALPH BRANDENBERGER (Chief Technical Officer) sold 7,447 shares for an estimated $16,383

ALYSSA LEVIN (See Remarks) sold 5,838 shares for an estimated $12,843

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NKTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of $NKTX stock to their portfolio, and 74 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.