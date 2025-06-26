Stocks
NKTR

New Analyst Forecast: $NKTR Given 'Buy' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NKTR. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NKTR.

$NKTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NKTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
  • BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
  • H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NKTR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NKTR forecast page.

$NKTR Insider Trading Activity

$NKTR insiders have traded $NKTR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HOWARD W ROBIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,982 shares for an estimated $39,561.
  • MARK ANDREW WILSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,036 shares for an estimated $17,847.
  • JONATHAN ZALEVSKY (Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,012 shares for an estimated $17,580.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NKTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $NKTR stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NKTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.