New Analyst Forecast: $NKTR Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NKTR. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NKTR.

$NKTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NKTR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025

$NKTR Insider Trading Activity

$NKTR insiders have traded $NKTR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOWARD W ROBIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,982 shares for an estimated $39,561 .

. MARK ANDREW WILSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,036 shares for an estimated $17,847 .

. JONATHAN ZALEVSKY (Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,012 shares for an estimated $17,580.

$NKTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $NKTR stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

