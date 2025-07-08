New Analyst Forecast: $NKTR Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NKTR. Mayank Mamtani from Nektar Therapeutics set a price target of 85.0 for NKTR.
$NKTR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NKTR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NKTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mayank Mamtani from Nektar Therapeutics set a target price of $85.0 on 07/08/2025
$NKTR Insider Trading Activity
$NKTR insiders have traded $NKTR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOWARD W ROBIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,982 shares for an estimated $39,561.
- MARK ANDREW WILSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,036 shares for an estimated $17,847.
- JONATHAN ZALEVSKY (Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,012 shares for an estimated $17,580.
$NKTR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $NKTR stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SAMLYN CAPITAL, LLC removed 9,667,048 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,573,592
- ALMITAS CAPITAL LLC added 3,690,647 shares (+401.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,509,639
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,807,595 shares (+336.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,909,164
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,236,144 shares (-49.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,520,577
- DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP removed 1,975,998 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,343,678
- ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,948,621 shares (-65.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,325,062
- EXOME ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,614,279 shares (+261.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,097,709
