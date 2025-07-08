New Analyst Forecast: $NKTR Given $85.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NKTR. Mayank Mamtani from Nektar Therapeutics set a price target of 85.0 for NKTR.

$NKTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NKTR recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NKTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Mayank Mamtani from Nektar Therapeutics set a target price of $85.0 on 07/08/2025

$NKTR Insider Trading Activity

$NKTR insiders have traded $NKTR stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOWARD W ROBIN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,982 shares for an estimated $39,561 .

. MARK ANDREW WILSON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,036 shares for an estimated $17,847 .

. JONATHAN ZALEVSKY (Chief R&D Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,012 shares for an estimated $17,580.

$NKTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $NKTR stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

