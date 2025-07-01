New Analyst Forecast: $NKE Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NKE. Jay Sole from UBS set a price target of 63.0 for NKE.
$NKE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NKE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $63.0 on 06/27/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 03/21/2025
- Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 01/10/2025
$NKE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NKE stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/04.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 04/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 03/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.
$NKE Insider Trading Activity
$NKE insiders have traded $NKE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK G PARKER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 169,732 shares for an estimated $12,361,581.
- HEIDI O'NEILL (PRES: CONSUMER, PRODCT & BRAND) sold 14,147 shares for an estimated $1,006,983
- ROBERT HOLMES SWAN purchased 8,600 shares for an estimated $502,756
- ROBERT LEINWAND (EVP: Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,506 shares for an estimated $328,081
- JOHANNA NIELSEN (VP: CORP CONTROLLER) sold 138 shares for an estimated $7,977
$NKE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 980 institutional investors add shares of $NKE stock to their portfolio, and 1,334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 19,762,313 shares (+284.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,254,511,629
- PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 18,768,946 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,191,452,692
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 16,495,958 shares (+67.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,047,163,413
- NOMURA HOLDINGS INC added 9,664,616 shares (+2734.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $613,509,823
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 9,626,150 shares (+188.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $611,068,002
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 9,513,444 shares (-92.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $603,913,425
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 9,192,829 shares (-69.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $583,560,784
