New Analyst Forecast: $NKE Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NKE. Jay Sole from UBS set a price target of 63.0 for NKE.

$NKE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NKE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NKE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $70.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $63.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $70.0 on 03/21/2025

on 03/21/2025 Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $90.0 on 01/10/2025

$NKE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NKE stock 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NKE Insider Trading Activity

$NKE insiders have traded $NKE stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NKE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK G PARKER (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 169,732 shares for an estimated $12,361,581 .

. HEIDI O'NEILL (PRES: CONSUMER, PRODCT & BRAND) sold 14,147 shares for an estimated $1,006,983

ROBERT HOLMES SWAN purchased 8,600 shares for an estimated $502,756

ROBERT LEINWAND (EVP: Chief Legal Officer) sold 4,506 shares for an estimated $328,081

JOHANNA NIELSEN (VP: CORP CONTROLLER) sold 138 shares for an estimated $7,977

$NKE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 980 institutional investors add shares of $NKE stock to their portfolio, and 1,334 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

