New Analyst Forecast: $NJR Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NJR. Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 50.0 for NJR.

$NJR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NJR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NJR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from New Street set a target price of $51.0 on 04/01/2025

$NJR Insider Trading Activity

$NJR insiders have traded $NJR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NJR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PATRICK J. MIGLIACCIO (Senior VP and COO, NJNG) sold 4,983 shares for an estimated $229,218

ROBERTO BEL (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,519 shares for an estimated $172,613.

$NJR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $NJR stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

