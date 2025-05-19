New Analyst Forecast: $NJR Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NJR. Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 50.0 for NJR.
$NJR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NJR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NJR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $50.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gabriel Moreen from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 05/15/2025
- Julien Dumoulin-Smith from New Street set a target price of $51.0 on 04/01/2025
$NJR Insider Trading Activity
$NJR insiders have traded $NJR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NJR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PATRICK J. MIGLIACCIO (Senior VP and COO, NJNG) sold 4,983 shares for an estimated $229,218
- ROBERTO BEL (SVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,519 shares for an estimated $172,613.
$NJR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $NJR stock to their portfolio, and 180 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 916,728 shares (+5.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,974,675
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 457,093 shares (-4.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,424,982
- NORGES BANK added 389,108 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,151,888
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 299,901 shares (-22.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,713,143
- MORGAN STANLEY added 255,394 shares (+24.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,529,629
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 181,551 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,906,892
- UBS GROUP AG added 177,112 shares (+58.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,689,114
