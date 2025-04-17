New Analyst Forecast: $NICE Given $202.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NICE. Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 202.0 for NICE.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NICE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NICE forecast page.
$NICE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NICE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NICE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $202.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 04/16/2025
- Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $200.0 on 12/19/2024
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $225.0 on 11/15/2024
$NICE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $NICE stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 1,847,670 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $313,808,272
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,139,200 shares (-40.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $193,481,728
- FMR LLC removed 779,115 shares (-95.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $132,324,891
- UBS GROUP AG added 536,530 shares (+1167.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $91,124,255
- FIL LTD added 414,888 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,464,577
- PHOENIX FINANCIAL LTD. removed 361,600 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,414,144
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 341,609 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,018,872
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.