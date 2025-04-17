New Analyst Forecast: $NICE Given $202.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NICE. Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 202.0 for NICE.

$NICE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NICE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NICE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $202.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $200.0 on 12/19/2024

on 12/19/2024 Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $225.0 on 11/15/2024

$NICE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $NICE stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

