New Analyst Forecast: $NICE Given $185.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NICE. Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 185.0 for NICE.
$NICE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NICE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NICE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $200.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Gil Luria from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $185.0 on 05/16/2025
- Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $202.0 on 04/16/2025
- Samad Samana from Jefferies set a target price of $200.0 on 12/19/2024
$NICE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 169 institutional investors add shares of $NICE stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,676,089 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $258,402,641
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,288,661 shares (-77.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $198,672,866
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 705,997 shares (+1125.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,843,557
- HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD. added 638,809 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $98,485,183
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 491,546 shares (+645.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,781,646
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 416,746 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $64,249,730
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 411,675 shares (+230.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,467,934
