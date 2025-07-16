New Analyst Forecast: $NIC Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NIC. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 140.0 for NIC.

$NIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NIC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NIC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $131.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $140.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Damon Delmonte from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $118.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Michael Diana from Maxim Group set a target price of $131.0 on 01/23/2025

$NIC Insider Trading Activity

$NIC insiders have traded $NIC stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NIC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT BRUCE ATWELL has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 19,753 shares for an estimated $2,333,928 .

. SUSAN L MERKATORIS has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $547,587.

$NIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $NIC stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.