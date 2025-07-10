New Analyst Forecast: $NHI Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NHI. Craig Mailman from Keybanc set a price target of 80.0 for NHI.

$NHI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NHI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NHI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $80.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Craig Mailman from Keybanc set a target price of $80.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Michael Lewis from Truist Securities set a target price of $77.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Richard Anderson from Wedbush set a target price of $88.0 on 03/17/2025

$NHI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $NHI stock to their portfolio, and 125 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

