New Analyst Forecast: $NHI Given $77.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NHI. An analyst from Truist Financial set a price target of 77.0 for NHI.
$NHI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 133 institutional investors add shares of $NHI stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 379,360 shares (-77.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,019,529
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 259,688 shares (+42.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,180,555
- GILLSON CAPITAL LP added 214,200 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,820,812
- METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 187,233 shares (+706.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,829,029
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 167,609 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,379,600
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 134,865 shares (+83.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,961,128
- LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 119,890 shares (+25.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,855,075
