New Analyst Forecast: $NGG Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NGG. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $NGG.
$NGG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NGG in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/16/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NGG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NGG forecast page.
$NGG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $NGG stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MEREWETHER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,053,461 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,117,576
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,041,918 shares (+49.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,360,239
- STANDARD INVESTMENTS LLC added 710,000 shares (+40.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,583,100
- FMR LLC added 684,394 shares (+15.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,903,090
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 548,873 shares (+118.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,011,557
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 439,772 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,853,440
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 276,375 shares (+24.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,132,963
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.