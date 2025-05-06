New Analyst Forecast: $NGG Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NGG. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $NGG.
$NGG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $NGG stock to their portfolio, and 224 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STANDARD INVESTMENTS LLC added 1,770,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,173,400
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 619,629 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,818,355
- MEDIOLANUM INTERNATIONAL FUNDS LTD removed 554,714 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,961,105
- FMR LLC added 407,500 shares (+10.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,213,650
- UBS GROUP AG added 356,317 shares (+207.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,172,356
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 324,284 shares (+5049.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,268,955
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 261,874 shares (-7.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,560,553
