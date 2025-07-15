New Analyst Forecast: $NGD Given $6.25 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NGD. Anita Soni from CIBC set a price target of 6.25 for NGD.

$NGD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NGD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NGD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Anita Soni from CIBC set a target price of $6.25 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Eric Winmill from Scotiabank set a target price of $4.75 on 04/14/2025

$NGD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $NGD stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

