New Analyst Forecast: $NGD Given $6.25 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NGD. Anita Soni from CIBC set a price target of 6.25 for NGD.
$NGD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NGD recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NGD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anita Soni from CIBC set a target price of $6.25 on 07/15/2025
- Eric Winmill from Scotiabank set a target price of $4.75 on 04/14/2025
$NGD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of $NGD stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 7,977,075 shares (-12.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,594,948
- PALE FIRE CAPITAL SE added 6,447,352 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,919,675
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 4,432,105 shares (-33.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,443,109
- JGP GLOBAL GESTAO DE RECURSOS LTDA. added 4,187,997 shares (+64.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,537,468
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 3,812,242 shares (+163.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,143,417
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 2,936,118 shares (+11.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,892,997
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 2,898,895 shares (+23.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,754,900
