New Analyst Forecast: $NFLX Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NFLX. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $NFLX.

$NFLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NFLX in the last several months. We have seen 16 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/21/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 04/18/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/18/2025

MoffettNathanson issued a "Buy" rating on 04/18/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/18/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 04/17/2025

$NFLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFLX recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $NFLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/18/2025

on 04/18/2025 Robert Fishman from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/18/2025

on 04/18/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $904.66 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Laurent Yoon from Bernstein set a target price of $1200.0 on 01/24/2025

on 01/24/2025 Justin Patterson from KeyBanc set a target price of $1100.0 on 01/23/2025

$NFLX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NFLX stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NFLX Insider Trading Activity

$NFLX insiders have traded $NFLX stock on the open market 334 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 334 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THEODORE A SARANDOS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 199,063 shares for an estimated $194,880,916 .

. REED HASTINGS has made 0 purchases and 120 sales selling 199,120 shares for an estimated $190,450,462 .

. GREGORY K PETERS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 32 sales selling 140,080 shares for an estimated $138,762,544 .

. DAVID A HYMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 104,751 shares for an estimated $103,277,337 .

. JAY C HOAG has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 64,117 shares for an estimated $70,948,189 .

. SPENCER ADAM NEUMANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 18,488 shares for an estimated $18,372,673 .

. MATHIAS DOPFNER sold 6,013 shares for an estimated $6,690,364

RICHARD N BARTON sold 6,364 shares for an estimated $5,596,374

LESLIE J KILGORE has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 3,334 shares for an estimated $3,032,743 .

. STRIVE MASIYIWA sold 2,813 shares for an estimated $2,835,138

ANN MATHER sold 2,682 shares for an estimated $2,609,586

JEFFREY WILLIAM KARBOWSKI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,560 shares for an estimated $2,600,299 .

. ANNE M SWEENEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190 shares for an estimated $1,035,180 .

. TIMOTHY M HALEY sold 647 shares for an estimated $517,724

$NFLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,521 institutional investors add shares of $NFLX stock to their portfolio, and 1,234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

