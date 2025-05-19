New Analyst Forecast: $NFLX Given $1340.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NFLX. Peter Supino from Wolfe Research set a price target of 1340.0 for NFLX.

$NFLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFLX recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $NFLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $1150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Peter Supino from Wolfe Research set a target price of $1340.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Thomas Champion from Piper Sandler set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Michael Morris from Guggenheim set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/18/2025

on 04/18/2025 Robert Fishman from MoffettNathanson set a target price of $1150.0 on 04/18/2025

on 04/18/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $904.66 on 03/06/2025

on 03/06/2025 Laurent Yoon from Bernstein set a target price of $1200.0 on 01/24/2025

$NFLX Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NFLX stock 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NFLX Insider Trading Activity

$NFLX insiders have traded $NFLX stock on the open market 339 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 339 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THEODORE A SARANDOS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 201,090 shares for an estimated $197,192,200 .

. REED HASTINGS has made 0 purchases and 120 sales selling 199,120 shares for an estimated $190,450,462 .

. GREGORY K PETERS (Co-CEO) has made 0 purchases and 33 sales selling 142,107 shares for an estimated $141,076,387 .

. DAVID A HYMAN (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 105,176 shares for an estimated $103,763,154 .

. JAY C HOAG has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 64,117 shares for an estimated $70,948,189 .

. SPENCER ADAM NEUMANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 53 sales selling 19,174 shares for an estimated $19,155,588 .

. MATHIAS DOPFNER sold 6,013 shares for an estimated $6,690,364

RICHARD N BARTON sold 6,364 shares for an estimated $5,596,374

BRADFORD L SMITH sold 3,919 shares for an estimated $4,405,974

ANN MATHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,040 shares for an estimated $4,171,286 .

. STRIVE MASIYIWA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,815 shares for an estimated $3,961,646 .

. JEFFREY WILLIAM KARBOWSKI (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,560 shares for an estimated $2,600,299 .

. LESLIE J KILGORE has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 2,451 shares for an estimated $2,484,424 .

. ANNE M SWEENEY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,190 shares for an estimated $1,035,180 .

. CLETUS R WILLEMS (Chief Global Affairs Officer) sold 298 shares for an estimated $339,124

$NFLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,579 institutional investors add shares of $NFLX stock to their portfolio, and 1,357 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

