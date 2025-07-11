New Analyst Forecast: $NFG Given $98.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NFG. Cameron Bean from Scotiabank set a price target of 98.0 for NFG.
$NFG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Cameron Bean from Scotiabank set a target price of $98.0 on 07/11/2025
- Asit Sen from B of A Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 05/23/2025
- Zach Parham from JP Morgan set a target price of $81.0 on 03/13/2025
$NFG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $NFG stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THOMPSON SIEGEL & WALMSLEY LLC removed 720,855 shares (-70.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $57,084,507
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 581,143 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,020,714
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 510,802 shares (-23.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,450,410
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT added 491,890 shares (+29.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,952,769
- INVESCO LTD. added 460,100 shares (+93.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,435,319
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 427,159 shares (-3.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,826,721
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP added 355,800 shares (+98.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,175,802
