New Analyst Forecast: $NFG Given $98.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NFG. Cameron Bean from Scotiabank set a price target of 98.0 for NFG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NFG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NFG forecast page.

$NFG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NFG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Cameron Bean from Scotiabank set a target price of $98.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Asit Sen from B of A Securities set a target price of $85.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Zach Parham from JP Morgan set a target price of $81.0 on 03/13/2025

$NFG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 294 institutional investors add shares of $NFG stock to their portfolio, and 219 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.