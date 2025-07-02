New Analyst Forecast: $NFE Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NFE. Compass Point gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NFE.
$NFE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NFE in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Compass Point issued a "Buy" rating on 06/30/2025
$NFE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 05/27/2025
- Gregory Lewis from BTIG set a target price of $8.0 on 05/15/2025
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $8.0 on 03/12/2025
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $19.0 on 03/04/2025
$NFE Insider Trading Activity
$NFE insiders have traded $NFE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WESLEY R EDENS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,661,000 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTOPHER S. GUINTA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $42,850
$NFE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 160 institutional investors add shares of $NFE stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 9,338,675 shares (+62.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $77,604,389
- PHILOSOPHY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,646,696 shares (+154.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,994,043
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,560,242 shares (+22.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,275,611
- PATIENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,482,800 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,632,068
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,311,793 shares (+22.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $19,210,999
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 2,077,143 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $17,261,058
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC added 1,725,097 shares (+29.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,335,556
