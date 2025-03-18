News & Insights

Stocks
NFE

New Analyst Forecast: $NFE Given $8.0 Price Target

March 18, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NFE. An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 8.0 for NFE.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NFE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NFE forecast page.

$NFE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $8.0 on 03/12/2025
  • An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $19.0 on 03/04/2025
  • Chris Robertson from New Street set a target price of $7.6 on 10/01/2024

$NFE Insider Trading Activity

$NFE insiders have traded $NFE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WESLEY R EDENS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 6,093,742 shares for an estimated $52,660,993 and 0 sales.
  • CHRISTOPHER S. GUINTA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $42,850

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NFE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $NFE stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

NFE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.