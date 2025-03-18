New Analyst Forecast: $NFE Given $8.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NFE. An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a price target of 8.0 for NFE.
$NFE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFE recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $8.0 on 03/12/2025
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $19.0 on 03/04/2025
- Chris Robertson from New Street set a target price of $7.6 on 10/01/2024
$NFE Insider Trading Activity
$NFE insiders have traded $NFE stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NFE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WESLEY R EDENS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 6,093,742 shares for an estimated $52,660,993 and 0 sales.
- CHRISTOPHER S. GUINTA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $42,850
$NFE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 167 institutional investors add shares of $NFE stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 15,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,800,000
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 10,252,861 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $155,023,258
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 9,319,985 shares (+87.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $140,918,173
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 4,509,177 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,178,756
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,728,191 shares (+31.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,250,247
- M&G PLC removed 2,523,341 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,152,915
- HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,857,493 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,085,294
