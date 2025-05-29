New Analyst Forecast: $NFE Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NFE. Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 4.0 for NFE.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NFE recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NFE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.0.

Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $4.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Gregory Lewis from BTIG set a target price of $8.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $8.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $19.0 on 03/04/2025

$NFE insiders have traded $NFE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

WESLEY R EDENS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 300,000 shares for an estimated $2,661,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER S. GUINTA (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $42,850

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of $NFE stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

