New Analyst Forecast: $NEXT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEXT. Cowen & Co. gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NEXT.
$NEXT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEXT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 06/24/2025
$NEXT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of $NEXT stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,403,047 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,475,705
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,911,986 shares (-35.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,655,251
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,355,838 shares (-50.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,328,419
- VALINOR MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 2,177,948 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,944,435
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 1,627,070 shares (+69.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,658,604
- BRIGHTLINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,780,000
- RIPOSTE CAPITAL LLC added 850,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,613,000
