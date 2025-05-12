New Analyst Forecast: $NEXN Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEXN. Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of 'Buy' for $NEXN.
$NEXN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEXN in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/12/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/12/2025
- Needham issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/12/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
$NEXN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $NEXN stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RICE HALL JAMES & ASSOCIATES, LLC removed 567,544 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,738,992
- ROCK POINT ADVISORS, LLC removed 485,095 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,050,543
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 315,864 shares (+471.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,164,957
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 276,600 shares (+176.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,771,532
- MITHAQ CAPITAL SPC removed 217,680 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,817,628
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 149,944 shares (+2968.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,502,438
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 145,339 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,456,296
