New Analyst Forecast: $NEWT Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEWT. Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 12.0 for NEWT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NEWT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NEWT forecast page.

$NEWT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEWT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NEWT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $12.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $14.0 on 03/20/2025

$NEWT Insider Trading Activity

$NEWT insiders have traded $NEWT stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 30 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY SLOANE (Chairman & CEO) has made 19 purchases buying 32,000 shares for an estimated $357,846 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD J SALUTE has made 3 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $55,338 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY L ZINK has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $26,950 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CRAIG JEFFRY BRUNET has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $17,183 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER MATHISON DOWNS (President - Newtek Bank, N.A.) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,065 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANK M DEMARIA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,610

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NEWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $NEWT stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.