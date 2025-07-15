New Analyst Forecast: $NESR Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NESR. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 11.0 for NESR.
$NESR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NESR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NESR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 07/15/2025
- David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 03/13/2025
- Kurt Hallead from Benchmark set a target price of $15.0 on 01/21/2025
$NESR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $NESR stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 899,024 shares (+738.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,616,816
- FORT BAKER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 400,273 shares (-13.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,946,009
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 343,944 shares (-15.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,531,427
- GEOSPHERE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 319,779 shares (-27.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,353,573
- SIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 291,248 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,143,585
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 193,651 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,425,271
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 188,555 shares (+962.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,387,764
