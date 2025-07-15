New Analyst Forecast: $NESR Given $11.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NESR. Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a price target of 11.0 for NESR.

$NESR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NESR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NESR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Derek Podhaizer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 David Anderson from Barclays set a target price of $17.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Kurt Hallead from Benchmark set a target price of $15.0 on 01/21/2025

$NESR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $NESR stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

