New Analyst Forecast: $NEOG Given $5.0 Price Target

April 25, 2025 — 04:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEOG. David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a price target of 5.0 for NEOG.

$NEOG Insider Trading Activity

$NEOG insiders have traded $NEOG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOHN EDWARD ADENT (CEO) purchased 23,035 shares for an estimated $254,076
  • DAVID H. NAEMURA (CFO) purchased 14,800 shares for an estimated $164,428
  • JOHN PATRICK MOYLAN (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $50,700

$NEOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $NEOG stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

