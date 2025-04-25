New Analyst Forecast: $NEOG Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEOG. David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a price target of 5.0 for NEOG.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NEOG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NEOG forecast page.

$NEOG Insider Trading Activity

$NEOG insiders have traded $NEOG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEOG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN EDWARD ADENT (CEO) purchased 23,035 shares for an estimated $254,076

DAVID H. NAEMURA (CFO) purchased 14,800 shares for an estimated $164,428

JOHN PATRICK MOYLAN (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $50,700

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NEOG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $NEOG stock to their portfolio, and 158 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.