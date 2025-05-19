New Analyst Forecast: $NEO Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEO. Guggenheim gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $NEO.

$NEO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 01/11/2025

$NEO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEO recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NEO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Mark Massaro from BTIG set a target price of $18.0 on 01/11/2025

$NEO Insider Trading Activity

$NEO insiders have traded $NEO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY SCOTT SHERMAN (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 20,000 shares for an estimated $150,104

ANTHONY P. ZOOK (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 18,900 shares for an estimated $148,918

DAVID BRIAN PEREZ purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $76,300

LYNN A. TETRAULT purchased 7,000 shares for an estimated $56,974

WARREN STONE (Pres & Chief Operating Officer) purchased 5,700 shares for an estimated $48,894

NEIL GUNN purchased 4,510 shares for an estimated $34,977

STEPHEN M KANOVSKY purchased 4,000 shares for an estimated $31,124

$NEO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 112 institutional investors add shares of $NEO stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

