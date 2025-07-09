New Analyst Forecast: $NEM Given $73.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEM. Ralph Profiti from Stifel set a price target of 73.0 for NEM.

$NEM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEM recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NEM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $63.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ralph Profiti from Stifel set a target price of $73.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Daniel Major from UBS set a target price of $68.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital set a target price of $52.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Brian MacArthur from Raymond James set a target price of $63.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $50.0 on 01/21/2025

$NEM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NEM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 05/12.

on 03/13 and 1 sale worth up to on 05/12. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$NEM Insider Trading Activity

$NEM insiders have traded $NEM stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATASCHA VILJOEN (EVP & COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,799 shares for an estimated $1,086,904 .

. PETER TOTH (EVP, Chief Sustain & Dev Off) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 21,000 shares for an estimated $1,018,140 .

. BRUCE R BROOK has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 14,539 shares for an estimated $704,892.

$NEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 681 institutional investors add shares of $NEM stock to their portfolio, and 461 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

