New Analyst Forecast: $NEE Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NEE. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $NEE.

$NEE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NEE in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/21/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/11/2025

$NEE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NEE recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NEE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $81.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Betty Jiang from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $94.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 William Appicelli from UBS set a target price of $84.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $97.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $89.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $91.0 on 03/11/2025

$NEE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NEE stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$NEE Insider Trading Activity

$NEE insiders have traded $NEE stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES E SIEVING (EVP, Chief Legal) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 41,684 shares for an estimated $3,007,880 .

. JAMES MICHAEL MAY (VP, Controller and CAO) sold 2,383 shares for an estimated $162,258

$NEE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,295 institutional investors add shares of $NEE stock to their portfolio, and 1,202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

