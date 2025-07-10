New Analyst Forecast: $NE Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NE. Eddie Kim from Barclays set a price target of 30.0 for NE.
$NE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $NE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Eddie Kim from Barclays set a target price of $30.0 on 07/10/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $30.0 on 07/01/2025
- Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $35.0 on 06/18/2025
- Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 05/28/2025
- Greg Lewis from BTIG set a target price of $30.0 on 05/05/2025
- James West from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $41.0 on 01/15/2025
$NE Insider Trading Activity
$NE insiders have traded $NE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD B. BARKER (EVP and CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $223,520 and 1 sale selling 22,813 shares for an estimated $739,141.
- ROBERT W. EIFLER (President & CEO) purchased 12,568 shares for an estimated $350,018
- CHARLES M SLEDGE purchased 8,992 shares for an estimated $250,247
- AL J. HIRSHBERG has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $230,000 and 0 sales.
- CAROLINE ALTING (SVP, Ops. Excellence & Sust) sold 1,618 shares for an estimated $54,122
- JOEY M KAWAJA (SVP, Operations) sold 1,435 shares for an estimated $45,159
- JENNIE HOWARD (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) sold 808 shares for an estimated $19,521
$NE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $NE stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 4,930,763 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,859,083
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 3,950,714 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $93,631,921
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,176,207 shares (-89.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,576,105
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 1,881,100 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,582,070
- DALAL STREET, LLC added 1,728,744 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,971,232
- SOURCEROCK GROUP LLC added 1,216,747 shares (+43.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,836,903
- FREESTONE GROVE PARTNERS LP added 940,596 shares (+460.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,292,125
