New Analyst Forecast: $NE Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NE. Eddie Kim from Barclays set a price target of 30.0 for NE.

$NE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NE recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $NE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eddie Kim from Barclays set a target price of $30.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $30.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $35.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Greg Lewis from BTIG set a target price of $30.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 James West from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $41.0 on 01/15/2025

$NE Insider Trading Activity

$NE insiders have traded $NE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD B. BARKER (EVP and CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $223,520 and 1 sale selling 22,813 shares for an estimated $739,141 .

and 1 sale selling 22,813 shares for an estimated . ROBERT W. EIFLER (President & CEO) purchased 12,568 shares for an estimated $350,018

CHARLES M SLEDGE purchased 8,992 shares for an estimated $250,247

AL J. HIRSHBERG has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $230,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAROLINE ALTING (SVP, Ops. Excellence & Sust) sold 1,618 shares for an estimated $54,122

JOEY M KAWAJA (SVP, Operations) sold 1,435 shares for an estimated $45,159

JENNIE HOWARD (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) sold 808 shares for an estimated $19,521

$NE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of $NE stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

