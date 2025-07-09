New Analyst Forecast: $NDAQ Given $96.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NDAQ. Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a price target of 96.0 for NDAQ.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NDAQ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NDAQ forecast page.
$NDAQ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NDAQ recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $NDAQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $96.0 on 07/09/2025
- Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $97.0 on 07/02/2025
- Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $96.0 on 06/17/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025
- Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $82.0 on 04/25/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $84.0 on 04/25/2025
- Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $88.0 on 04/25/2025
$NDAQ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $NDAQ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$NDAQ Insider Trading Activity
$NDAQ insiders have traded $NDAQ stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADLEY J PETERSON (EVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,872 shares for an estimated $2,558,260.
- SARAH YOUNGWOOD (Executive Vice President) sold 14,959 shares for an estimated $1,102,179
- COHEN TAL (President, Market Platforms) sold 8,955 shares for an estimated $749,981
- PC NELSON GRIGGS (Pres. Capital Access Platforms) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $664,240.
- BRYAN EVERARD SMITH (EVP, CPO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,289 shares for an estimated $569,717.
- JEREMY SKULE (EVP, CSO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,211 shares for an estimated $361,237.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$NDAQ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 485 institutional investors add shares of $NDAQ stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,343,908 shares (+48.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $177,808,860
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 2,227,056 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $168,944,468
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,592,057 shares (+40.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,773,444
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 1,400,678 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $106,255,433
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,082,115 shares (+29.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $82,089,243
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 993,553 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,370,930
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 935,156 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $70,940,934
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.