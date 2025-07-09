New Analyst Forecast: $NDAQ Given $96.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NDAQ. Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a price target of 96.0 for NDAQ.

$NDAQ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NDAQ recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $NDAQ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $91.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Patrick O'Shaughnessy from Raymond James set a target price of $96.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $97.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Owen Lau from Oppenheimer set a target price of $96.0 on 06/17/2025

on 06/17/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $75.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Alex Kramm from UBS set a target price of $82.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $84.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $88.0 on 04/25/2025

$NDAQ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NDAQ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 05/12.

$NDAQ Insider Trading Activity

$NDAQ insiders have traded $NDAQ stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDAQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY J PETERSON (EVP, CIO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,872 shares for an estimated $2,558,260 .

. SARAH YOUNGWOOD (Executive Vice President) sold 14,959 shares for an estimated $1,102,179

COHEN TAL (President, Market Platforms) sold 8,955 shares for an estimated $749,981

PC NELSON GRIGGS (Pres. Capital Access Platforms) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $664,240 .

. BRYAN EVERARD SMITH (EVP, CPO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 7,289 shares for an estimated $569,717 .

. JEREMY SKULE (EVP, CSO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,211 shares for an estimated $361,237.

$NDAQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 485 institutional investors add shares of $NDAQ stock to their portfolio, and 368 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

