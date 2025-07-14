New Analyst Forecast: $NCNO Given $38.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NCNO. Joe Vruwink from Baird set a price target of 38.0 for NCNO.

$NCNO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NCNO recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $NCNO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe Vruwink from Baird set a target price of $38.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Ella Smith from JP Morgan set a target price of $30.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 Aaron Kimson from JMP Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 06/09/2025

on 06/09/2025 Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $28.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $29.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Ryan Tomasello from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $33.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Saket Kalia from Barclays set a target price of $31.0 on 05/29/2025

$NCNO Insider Trading Activity

$NCNO insiders have traded $NCNO stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCNO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PIERRE NAUDE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 89,532 shares for an estimated $2,148,998 .

. GREGORY ORENSTEIN (CFO & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 29,948 shares for an estimated $710,793 .

. SEAN DESMOND (CEO & President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,554 shares for an estimated $663,703 .

. APRIL RIEGER (Chief Lgl. & Compl. Ofc., Sec.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,795 shares for an estimated $457,002 .

. SPENCER LAKE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,119 shares for an estimated $184,837 .

. JEANETTE SELLERS (VP of Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 7,815 shares for an estimated $177,231.

$NCNO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 151 institutional investors add shares of $NCNO stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

