New Analyst Forecast: $NCMI Given $7.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NCMI. An analyst from Wedbush set a price target of 7.5 for NCMI.

$NCMI Insider Trading Activity

$NCMI insiders have traded $NCMI stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LTD BLANTYRE has made 6 purchases buying 480,290 shares for an estimated $2,480,626 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. THOMAS F. LESINSKI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 262,814 shares for an estimated $1,664,273 .

. RONNIE Y. NG (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 113,603 shares for an estimated $714,864 .

. MARIA VG WOODS (EVP - General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 43,860 shares for an estimated $273,668 .

. CATHERINE SULLIVAN (President - Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,407 shares for an estimated $71,850.

$NCMI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $NCMI stock to their portfolio, and 41 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

