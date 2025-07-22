New Analyst Forecast: $NCLH Given $31.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NCLH. Kevin Kopelman from TD Cowen set a price target of 31.0 for NCLH.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NCLH, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NCLH forecast page.

$NCLH Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NCLH recently. We have seen 16 analysts offer price targets for $NCLH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Kopelman from TD Cowen set a target price of $31.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $30.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $25.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $29.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $23.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $27.0 on 05/09/2025

$NCLH Hedge Fund Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $NCLH Data Alerts

We have seen 301 institutional investors add shares of $NCLH stock to their portfolio, and 313 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.