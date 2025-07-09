New Analyst Forecast: $NCLH Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NCLH. Brandt Montour from Barclays set a price target of 25.0 for NCLH.
$NCLH Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NCLH recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $NCLH in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brandt Montour from Barclays set a target price of $25.0 on 07/09/2025
- David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $29.0 on 07/07/2025
- Robin Farley from UBS set a target price of $23.0 on 06/30/2025
- James Hardiman from Citigroup set a target price of $25.0 on 06/05/2025
- Patrick Scholes from Truist Securities set a target price of $27.0 on 05/19/2025
- Paul Golding from Macquarie set a target price of $27.0 on 05/09/2025
- Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $20.0 on 05/06/2025
$NCLH Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 305 institutional investors add shares of $NCLH stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC added 5,077,531 shares (+126.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,269,987
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 4,972,997 shares (-62.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $94,288,023
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,480,285 shares (+71.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,946,203
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 4,123,691 shares (-53.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $78,185,181
- HOUND PARTNERS, LLC added 3,968,930 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $75,250,912
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,764,263 shares (-81.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $71,370,426
- 59 NORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 3,685,505 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,877,174
