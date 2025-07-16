Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $NCDL Given $17.5 Price Target

July 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NCDL. Vilas Abraham from UBS set a price target of 17.5 for NCDL.

$NCDL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NCDL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NCDL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.25.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Vilas Abraham from UBS set a target price of $17.5 on 07/16/2025
  • Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 06/24/2025
  • Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $14.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Ryan Lynch from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $17.0 on 04/08/2025

$NCDL Insider Trading Activity

$NCDL insiders have traded $NCDL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCDL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KENNETH J. KENCEL (CEO & President) has made 2 purchases buying 16,234 shares for an estimated $248,993 and 0 sales.
  • SHAUL VICHNESS (Chief Financial Off./Treasurer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $81,500
  • MARISSA HASSEN (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 4,630 shares for an estimated $74,913
  • KENNETH M. MIRANDA purchased 3,103 shares for an estimated $48,655
  • MAT LINETT purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $47,760

$NCDL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $NCDL stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

