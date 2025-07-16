New Analyst Forecast: $NCDL Given $17.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NCDL. Vilas Abraham from UBS set a price target of 17.5 for NCDL.
$NCDL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NCDL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NCDL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.25.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vilas Abraham from UBS set a target price of $17.5 on 07/16/2025
- Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $18.0 on 06/24/2025
- Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $14.0 on 05/13/2025
- Ryan Lynch from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $17.0 on 04/08/2025
$NCDL Insider Trading Activity
$NCDL insiders have traded $NCDL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCDL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH J. KENCEL (CEO & President) has made 2 purchases buying 16,234 shares for an estimated $248,993 and 0 sales.
- SHAUL VICHNESS (Chief Financial Off./Treasurer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $81,500
- MARISSA HASSEN (Chief Accounting Officer) purchased 4,630 shares for an estimated $74,913
- KENNETH M. MIRANDA purchased 3,103 shares for an estimated $48,655
- MAT LINETT purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $47,760
$NCDL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $NCDL stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 751,442 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,759,485
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 426,229 shares (+3839.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,237,368
- IEQ CAPITAL, LLC removed 285,941 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,855,278
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 282,291 shares (+184.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,793,301
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC removed 207,317 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,520,242
- MORGAN STANLEY added 195,411 shares (+62.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,318,078
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC removed 184,437 shares (-53.8%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $2,986,035
