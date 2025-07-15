Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $NBR Given $30.0 Price Target

July 15, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NBR. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 30.0 for NBR.

$NBR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $32.0 on 07/01/2025
  • Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $25.0 on 05/28/2025
  • Eddie Kim from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 05/19/2025
  • Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $50.0 on 05/16/2025
  • Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $38.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Keith Mackey from RBC Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 05/01/2025

$NBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $NBR stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

