New Analyst Forecast: $NBR Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NBR. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 30.0 for NBR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NBR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NBR forecast page.
$NBR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBR recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $NBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 07/15/2025
- Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $32.0 on 07/01/2025
- Arun Jayaram from JP Morgan set a target price of $25.0 on 05/28/2025
- Eddie Kim from Barclays set a target price of $28.0 on 05/19/2025
- Daniel Kutz from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $50.0 on 05/16/2025
- Scott Gruber from Citigroup set a target price of $38.0 on 05/13/2025
- Keith Mackey from RBC Capital set a target price of $45.0 on 05/01/2025
$NBR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $NBR stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VARDE MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,013,930 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $84,001,020
- BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 904,035 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,707,299
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 752,110 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,370,508
- HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 618,108 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,781,284
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 490,000 shares (+445.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,437,900
- BARINGS LLC added 212,526 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,864,459
- STATE STREET CORP removed 168,343 shares (-39.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,021,586
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.