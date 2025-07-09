New Analyst Forecast: $NBIX Given $174.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NBIX. Ashwani Verma from UBS set a price target of 174.0 for NBIX.

$NBIX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBIX recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $NBIX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $160.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ashwani Verma from UBS set a target price of $174.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Brian Abrahams from RBC Capital set a target price of $145.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $165.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Evan Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $115.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $160.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $139.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 David Amsellem from Piper Sandler set a target price of $154.0 on 05/06/2025

$NBIX Insider Trading Activity

$NBIX insiders have traded $NBIX stock on the open market 48 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 48 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NBIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN CHARLES GORMAN has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 166,543 shares for an estimated $24,358,762 .

. KYLE GANO (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 70,079 shares for an estimated $9,848,055 .

. WILLIAM H RASTETTER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $3,305,952

JUDE ONYIA (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,367 shares for an estimated $3,005,250 .

. STEPHEN A SHERWIN sold 13,831 shares for an estimated $1,613,922

MATT ABERNETHY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,821 shares for an estimated $610,967 .

. EIRY ROBERTS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 4,655 shares for an estimated $596,752 .

. DARIN LIPPOLDT (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,345 shares for an estimated $553,852 .

. ERIC BENEVICH (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,341 shares for an estimated $551,966 .

. JULIE COOKE (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,991 shares for an estimated $529,946 .

. DAVID W. BOYER (Chief Corp. Affairs Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,589 shares for an estimated $460,056 .

. INGRID DELAET (Chief Regulatory Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,516 shares for an estimated $329,268.

$NBIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 247 institutional investors add shares of $NBIX stock to their portfolio, and 321 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

