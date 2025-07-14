New Analyst Forecast: $NBIS Given $68.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NBIS. Alexander Duval from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 68.0 for NBIS.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NBIS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NBIS forecast page.
$NBIS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBIS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NBIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alexander Duval from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $68.0 on 07/14/2025
- Alex Platt from DA Davidson set a target price of $55.0 on 06/16/2025
- Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial set a target price of $80.0 on 06/10/2025
- Nehal Chokshi from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $47.0 on 05/21/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.