New Analyst Forecast: $NBIS Given $68.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NBIS. Alexander Duval from Goldman Sachs set a price target of 68.0 for NBIS.

$NBIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBIS recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $NBIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Duval from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $68.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Alex Platt from DA Davidson set a target price of $55.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial set a target price of $80.0 on 06/10/2025

on 06/10/2025 Nehal Chokshi from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $47.0 on 05/21/2025

