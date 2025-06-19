New Analyst Forecast: $NBIS Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NBIS. Scale AI from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 55.0 for NBIS.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NBIS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NBIS forecast page.

$NBIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBIS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NBIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scale AI from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $55.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 05/21/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.