New Analyst Forecast: $NBIS Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NBIS. Scale AI from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 55.0 for NBIS.

$NBIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBIS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $NBIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scale AI from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $55.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 05/21/2025

