New Analyst Forecast: $NBIS Given $47.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NBIS. Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities set a price target of 47.0 for NBIS.

$NBIS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NBIS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NBIS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $46.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities set a target price of $47.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Alexander Platt from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $45.0 on 05/19/2025

