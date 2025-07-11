Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $NB Given $5.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NB. Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a price target of 5.0 for NB.

$NB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a target price of $5.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Heiko Ihle from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $4.0 on 07/03/2025

$NB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $NB stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,306,273 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,573,357
  • JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 231,604 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $456,259
  • PFG ADVISORS added 143,750 shares (+384.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $283,187
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 123,539 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,371
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 75,614 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,959
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 46,484 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,573
  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 40,699 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,177

Stocks mentioned

NB

