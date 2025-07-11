New Analyst Forecast: $NB Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NB. Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a price target of 5.0 for NB.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NB forecast page.
$NB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a target price of $5.0 on 07/11/2025
- Heiko Ihle from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $4.0 on 07/03/2025
$NB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $NB stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,306,273 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,573,357
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 231,604 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $456,259
- PFG ADVISORS added 143,750 shares (+384.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $283,187
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 123,539 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,371
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 75,614 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $148,959
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 46,484 shares (-37.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $91,573
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP removed 40,699 shares (-6.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,177
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.