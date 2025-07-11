New Analyst Forecast: $NB Given $5.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NB. Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a price target of 5.0 for NB.

$NB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NB recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $4.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tate Sullivan from Maxim Group set a target price of $5.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Heiko Ihle from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $4.0 on 07/03/2025

$NB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $NB stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

