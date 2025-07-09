New Analyst Forecast: $NAVI Given $16.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NAVI. Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 16.5 for NAVI.
$NAVI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NAVI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NAVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $16.5 on 07/09/2025
- Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.5 on 05/01/2025
- Moshe Orenbuch from TD Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 05/01/2025
- John Hecht from Jefferies set a target price of $12.0 on 04/21/2025
- Bill Ryan from Seaport Global set a target price of $18.0 on 01/21/2025
$NAVI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $NAVI stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 634,648 shares (-4.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,015,604
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. removed 579,092 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,313,931
- LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT removed 533,987 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,744,255
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 528,716 shares (+29.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,677,683
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 503,956 shares (+141.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,364,964
- STATE STREET CORP added 386,177 shares (+11.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,877,415
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 359,442 shares (-53.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,539,752
