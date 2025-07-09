New Analyst Forecast: $NAVI Given $16.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $NAVI. Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 16.5 for NAVI.

$NAVI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NAVI recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $NAVI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $16.5 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Richard Shane from JP Morgan set a target price of $12.5 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Moshe Orenbuch from TD Securities set a target price of $12.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 John Hecht from Jefferies set a target price of $12.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Bill Ryan from Seaport Global set a target price of $18.0 on 01/21/2025

$NAVI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $NAVI stock to their portfolio, and 121 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

