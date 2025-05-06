New Analyst Forecast: $MYRG Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MYRG. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $MYRG.

$MYRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYRG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Kansas City Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MYRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MYRG forecast page.

$MYRG Insider Trading Activity

$MYRG insiders have traded $MYRG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY THEDE FAVREAU purchased 835 shares for an estimated $99,866

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MYRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $MYRG stock to their portfolio, and 149 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.