New Analyst Forecast: $MYRG Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MYRG. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MYRG.

$MYRG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYRG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025

$MYRG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MYRG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MYRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $204.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Ati Modak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $168.0 on 06/06/2025

on 06/06/2025 Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $153.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Sangita Jain from Keybanc set a target price of $163.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Justin Hauke from Baird set a target price of $170.0 on 05/01/2025

$MYRG Insider Trading Activity

$MYRG insiders have traded $MYRG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRADLEY THEDE FAVREAU purchased 835 shares for an estimated $99,866

$MYRG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $MYRG stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

