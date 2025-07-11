New Analyst Forecast: $MYRG Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MYRG. Stifel gave a rating of 'Buy' for $MYRG.
$MYRG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MYRG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 07/11/2025
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/01/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MYRG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MYRG forecast page.
$MYRG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MYRG recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MYRG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $168.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $204.0 on 07/11/2025
- Ati Modak from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $168.0 on 06/06/2025
- Kashy Harrison from Piper Sandler set a target price of $153.0 on 05/27/2025
- Sangita Jain from Keybanc set a target price of $163.0 on 05/02/2025
- Justin Hauke from Baird set a target price of $170.0 on 05/01/2025
$MYRG Insider Trading Activity
$MYRG insiders have traded $MYRG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MYRG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRADLEY THEDE FAVREAU purchased 835 shares for an estimated $99,866
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$MYRG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $MYRG stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 352,051 shares (+800.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,813,447
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 324,139 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,656,879
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 299,570 shares (-64.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,878,371
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 280,593 shares (-84.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,732,262
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 251,174 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,405,267
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 206,369 shares (+214.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,338,270
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 196,022 shares (+910.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,168,127
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.