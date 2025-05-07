New Analyst Forecast: $MYGN Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MYGN. Bill Bonello from Craig-Hallum set a price target of 18.0 for MYGN.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MYGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MYGN forecast page.

$MYGN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MYGN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MYGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Bill Bonello from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $18.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Lu Li from UBS set a target price of $7.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Brandon Couillard from Wells Fargo set a target price of $6.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.5 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners set a target price of $21.0 on 12/09/2024

$MYGN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $MYGN stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.