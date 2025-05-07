New Analyst Forecast: $MYGN Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $MYGN. Bill Bonello from Craig-Hallum set a price target of 18.0 for MYGN.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $MYGN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MYGN forecast page.
$MYGN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MYGN recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $MYGN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $12.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Bill Bonello from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $18.0 on 05/07/2025
- Lu Li from UBS set a target price of $7.0 on 05/07/2025
- Brandon Couillard from Wells Fargo set a target price of $6.0 on 05/07/2025
- An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.5 on 03/12/2025
- Puneet Souda from Leerink Partners set a target price of $21.0 on 12/09/2024
$MYGN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $MYGN stock to their portfolio, and 136 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 2,895,794 shares (+229.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,701,335
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 2,189,601 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,019,429
- CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 850,000 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,653,500
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 831,315 shares (-16.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,397,328
- STATE STREET CORP added 822,263 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,273,225
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 715,107 shares (-67.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,804,116
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 711,985 shares (-10.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,761,314
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.